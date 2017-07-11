Ethiopia: Association Raising Fund to Expand Rehabilitation Centre

Addis Ababa Women Association said it has launched a fund raising programme aimed at expanding rehabilitation centre for vulnerable women due to various reasons.

Association Chairperson Almaz Abriha told the press yesterday that the fund raising programme set to collect 25 million Birr through various mechanisms including text message, ticket sale and musical concerts.

She said the association has been playing due role in empowering women through education and saving culture, protecting from any violations. Currently, the association is providing support to 432 vulnerable women and children. Some 3,000 women are also taking training on various disciplines.

She called on the public to extend support for the noble cause.

House of Peoples Representatives Deputy Speaker Shitaye Minale for her part said that the association has played significant role in empowering women and protecting children under the center providing a regular support.

The role and contribution of the association in raising public awareness is vital and instrumental to government's move towards addressing issues of women and children, she noted.

The deputy speaker urged the public to actively take part in fund raising efforts of the association since it is the duty and responsibility of all.