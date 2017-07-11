Ethiopia: Weight Lifting and Body Building Championship Concludes

The 13th Weight lifting and body building championship which was held in Arba Minch town, Gamo Gofa Zone of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State was concluded colourfully over the last weekend.

Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State won the women's Weight Lifting contest with two gold medals. Benshangul-Gumuz took second place with one gold and one bronze whereas Addis Ababa won the third place with three silver medals.

The South also won the men weight lifting category with two gold, three silver and one bronze medal. Addis Ababa took the second position with two gold and one bronze medal. The Dire Dawa City Administration side finished third with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

On a body building category, Addis Ababa took the winning trophy by collecting four gold medals and one bronze. South took the second position with one gold and four silver medals. The third position in the category was secured by Benshangul-Gumuz with one silver.

At the end the Dire Daw City Administration side won the fair-play trophy.

The season's weight lifting and body building competitions attracted 52 male and 17 female contenders from Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State, Oromia, Addis Ababa, Benshangul-Gumuz, Gambella and Dire Dawa sides.

Among these, 17 female and 33 male participants competed in the in weight lifting. And the rest 19 took part in the body building competition.

Federation Office Head Abebe Ashne told The Ethiopian Herald that all stakeholders should play their role to develop the sport across the nation. He said adding "Investors and donors should support the sport for its expansion."

Mentioning the support from the Ministry of Youth and Sport, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State, Arba Minch and Gamo Gofa Zone have displayed the necessary support for the success of the tournament.

The Federation reported that there was no refereeing problem as it was in the past. That was because the federation gave orientation and short term refreshment course for referees ahead of this contest.

It was learned that the Federation has organized the championship in the area this year after critically looking at the fact that Gamo Gofa Zone and Arba Minch are talent areas for weight lifting and body building in addition to Football.