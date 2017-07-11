Liberian Nurses End WACN Confab in Abuja

Seventeen Liberian Fellows of the West African College of Nursing (WACN) have successfully participated in the week-long 14th Biennial General Conference of the College in Abuja, Nigeria.

The meeting also included the 23rd Scientific Session and 37th Council Meeting of the College, which ran from the July 1-7.

A dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja says the theme of the combined meetings was "Emerging Health Emergencies: Community and Health Workforce Responsibilities in the Sub-region."

Bidding farewell to the Liberian Ambassador to Nigeria, Prof. Al-Hassan Conteh, in Abuja on Saturday, the nurses expressed gratitude to the Ambassador and staff for receiving them at the Embassy.

Speaking on behalf of the group, WACN's Liberian Chair, Mr. Joseph Gono, praised his colleagues for the organized and competent manner in which they participated in all the College's deliberations.

Also making remarks, Mrs. Elizabeth Sele Mulbah, past President of the WACN, and current Vice President of the Governance Commission of Liberia, applauded the Ambassador and said this was the first time a Liberian Mission was hosting them after their biennial meeting.

She commended the Government of Liberia and other sponsors for supporting WACN's activities in Liberia.

In remarks, Mr. Garrison Thomas, Secretary General of the Organization of Liberian Communities in Nigeria (OLICON), expressed appreciation to the Ambassador for the reception, and introduced the OLICON members who attended the program to the medical practitioners.

Responding, Ambassador Conteh extolled the Fellows for their vanguard role in providing healthcare in Liberia.

He expressed confidence that the issues discussed at the meetings, including the values, leadership and partnership required to respond to health emergencies, would benefit Liberians and the people of West Africa.

He assured the Fellows that the Embassy's doors would always be open to follow up and support Liberia's work with the WACN.

The WACN was launched in Banjul, The Gambia in 1981. It promotes nursing education, standard, healthcare, and research in West Africa.

Its Fellows are from Nigeria, Liberia, Gambia, Ghana, and Sierra Leone and Benin.

The WACN's goals include supporting national strategic health plans and the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on Health.

Sierra Leone will host its 2019 General Biennial Conference, according to the dispatch.