Liberia: NEC Calls On Supreme Court to Dismiss Kamara's Petition

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has filed its returns to the Supreme Court, urging it to dismiss the Writ of Prohibition solicited by Posts and Telecommunications Assistant Minister Abu Bana Kamara.

Responding to all 18 counts indicated in Kamara's petition, NEC outlined that the entire petition is a fit and proper subject for dismissal because Kamara proceded wrongly and cited Article 3.3 sub-section (a) on candidate nomination, registration.

According to the commission, Kamara should have filed a Bill of Exception and perfected his appeal to the Supreme Court of Liberia within 72 hours.

It argued that pursuant to its authority to screen, accredit or reject candidates, Kamara's application was rejected on July 1 and confirmed by the Board of Commissioners on July 3, copy of which rejection and receipt was received by Kamara on the same day.

The commission, among others, also cited Section 5.1 a, b, and c sub-section 5.2 a, b, and c all of which speak to the qualification of appointed officials, or Article (56) appointees' eligibility for elective posts.

It further said that the petition for prohibition as requested by a sitting Assistant Minister, will not lie as it has completed its action thinking that the high court will not allow the prohibition to undo what it has passed on.

Kamara is among some aspirants who have been rejected by the NEC to contest the October 10 polls.

Meanwhile, the high court is expected to hand down its ruling into the matter on Tuesday, July 11.

Article 5.1 of the Code of Conduct provides that "All Officials appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia" shall not engage in political activities, canvass or contest for elected offices.

It also prohibits the use of government facilities, equipment or resources in support of partisan or political activities; serve on a campaign team of any political party, or the campaign team of any independent candidate.

Article 5.2 of the same Code of Conduct says, "Wherein, any person in the category stated in section 5.1 herein above, desires to canvass or contest for an elective public position, the following shall apply to Any Minister, Deputy Minister, Director-General, Managing Director and Superintendent appointed by the President pursuant to article 56 (a) of the Constitution and a Managing Director appointed by a Board of Directors, who desires to contest for public elective office shall resign said post at least two (2)years prior to the date of such public elections.

It states that any other official appointed by the President who holds a tenured position and desires to contest for public elective office shall resign said post three (3) years prior to the date of such public elections.

However, the Article states, in the case of impeachment, death, resignation or disability of an elected official, any official listed above, desirous of canvassing or contesting to fill such position must resign said position within thirty days following the declaration by the National Elections Commission of the vacancy.