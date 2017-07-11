Liberia: CBL Steps Up Withdrawal of Mutilated Banknotes From Market

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Monday resumed its program of assigning teams to major markets in and around Monrovia for the direct exchange of mutilated banknotes.

The CBL said in a statement that this exercise is in continuation of its ongoing program to withdraw mutilated Liberian dollar banknotes from the local market.

Currently, the CBL has two dedicated teller windows at its head office in Monrovia to facilitate the exchange of mutilated banknotes.

According to the Central Bank, in addition, all CBL cash centers in others part of the country, including Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County; Voinjama, Lofa County; Gbarnga, Bong County; and Tubmanburg, Bomi County, are continuing to exchange mutilated banknotes.

The Bank said it will continue its collaboration with the Liberia Marketing Association to embark on a direct exchange of mutilated notes for clean notes in seven market places, including Central Red Light; Red Light Goba Chop; Duala; Waterside; Rally Time, Old Road and ELWA markets.

Meanwhile, the CBL is urging all marketers and the public at large to bring all mutilated banknotes for exchange at these market sites, regional payment centers or the head office