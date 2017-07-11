West Africa: Ecowas Tasks Media, Youth-Led Organizations to Be Active in Fight Against Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime

The ECOWAS Commission has called on media practitioners, youth-led organisations and Networks to be active partners in the fight against illicit drug trafficking, organized crimes and drug abuse in West Africa.

Dr. Fatimata Dia Sow, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Social Affairs and Gender Commission, was speaking recently in Abuja at the opening a two-day training of media/youth led-organisations on the trends and impact of drug trafficking and abuse as well as organised crime.

According to a press release from the ECOWAS information bureau, the training was meant to forge, mobilise and propel a regional consensus for effective prevention and control of illicit drugs trafficking, related organized crimes as well as drug abuse.

"It is also part of activities built around the establishment of the regional Network of Media Practitioners on Crime Prevention and Drug Control, under the ECOWAS Drug Control Programme, which is being supported by the European Union".

Commissioner Dia Sow affirmed that the severe impact of illicit drugs on health, development, peace and security cannot be overemphasized.

Making reference to the 2017 World Drug Report, she disclosed that about 190,000 people die every year due to illicit drugs.

Drug use, she went on, damages the health of people making their immune system weak to debilitating HIV, hepatitis, tuberculosis and other physical and psychological ailments.

"Drug trafficking fuels money laundering, terrorist financing, destruction of families and the fabric of the society, breeding violence, crimes, wide spread corruption and undermining of state institutions," she added.

She indicated that ECOWAS is disturbed by the emergence of new trends such as clandestine laboratories which manufacture amphetamine-type stimulants, new psychoactive substances, proliferation of cyber criminality as well as the dark-net.

More alarming, she observed, is the fact that drugs and crime once seen as a 'marginal actor on the development stage' are now viewed as a disturbing obstruction to the achievement of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Goals 3 on health and Goal 16 on peaceful societies.

"The severity of the drug problem on the individual level was also highlighted to include a devastating impact on youth and child development," she added.

The ECOWAS Commissioner noted that a systematic literature review of current drug use patterns and preliminary assessments of reports on drug demand situation and responses in ECOWAS member states have identified significant at-risk youth populations that abuse substances.

"This compounds the region's already worrisome HIV/AIDS profile with dire consequences on socio-economic development".

According to her, with the cooperation of mass media as an important socializing agent that helps to create and shape attitudes, values, behaviours and perceptions of social reality, all hopes are not lost despite the identified threats and challenges facing the region.

"The hope is linked to the direct EU financial supportto the implementation of the Action Plan whichhas led to the situation where the ECOWAS Commission now has a full-fledged drug control unit with technical staff in all the various aspects of drug control namely demand reduction, legal, law enforcement and cooperation".

Besides, a system of data collection- the West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU) has been put into place while the Commission has initiated a number of platforms including a web portal, www.edup.ecowas.int and a newsletter- ECOWAS Drug News for the dissemination of information on good practices, drug and crime policies, drug control and prevention activities undertaken both at the regional and national levels in addition to the technical support of the UNODC and pool of resource persons for technical assistance on drug control and prevention in the region.

Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the EU to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the ECOWAS Commission Mr. Kurt Cornelis represented by the EU project Officer Mrs. Eno Moma, who urged that the utmost advantage should be taken of the opportunities to network and find common grounds while being mindful of significant resources that would add value to the outlined programme.

The UNODC Regional Programme Officer Mr. Cheikh Toure spoke on the need to sensibly use the Media as advocates of drug related issues seeing that the drug phenomenon has become a worldwide matter requiring the mobilisation of energies and resources in all countries to stop its global expansion.