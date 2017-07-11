Gambia: Go-Wamer Trains Smcs On Waste Management

The Governance in the West Africa Marine and Coastal Resources dubbed Go-WAMER recently concluded a two-day sensitisation for Site Management Committees and communities on Waste Management.

The Go-Wamer project is funded by the European Union in six West African countries namely, The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Mauritania and Cape Verde

In an interview with the Daily Observer, Babanding Kanyi, the national expert of Go-Wamer project in The Gambia, revealed that the project is supporting the Department of Parks and Wildlife Management to conduct site management training for communities living in Tanbi as well as to raise their awareness on the importance of the protected area in Tanbi National Park.

"We supported the Department of Parks and Wildlife Management to developed two management plans for Tanbi National Park and Baobolong Wetland Reserve. Now, we are trying to improve the management of the fisheries resources as well as other coastal resources like mangroves and other wild life species like oysters and manatees and to enhance biodiversity development".

Kanyi said that the implementation was poor and as a result of the closure of WWF in this part of Africa, the project is now under the United Nations Development Programme, following a contract signed between the EU and UNDP to implement the project.

The project, he went on, is funded by European Union in six West African countries, noting that these countries are located in geographical area that is very rich in fisheries resources.

He added; "We have notice that due to the declining resources that's why the project has come to intervene for the sustainability of the marine resources. The fisheries resources are declining worldwide as a result of man induce of the management of the poor resources, fishermen are using wrong mesh to catch juvenile species. There is high pressure on fisheries resources as population increases, adding that natural causes like climate change is another factor responsible for the declining of fisheries resources".

"The projects started in 2013 and will phase out in 2016. Due to bad implementation the project was extended without increasing the budget for two years and that extension started from 2016 to December 2017".

Nuha Jammeh from Department of Parks and Wildlife Management, who doubles as the desk officer, said the training is geared towards sensitising stakeholders on waste management as well as to create awareness on effective management of the protected areas.

"Ramsar site is an important wetland that is recognized and significant to the lives of the people .Mangroves contribute a lot in the atmosphere, as it produces good oxygen which contributes to the clearing of the greenhouse gases".

Hon Ebrima E Jarjou, Councillor for Lamin Ward described the training as timely.

"We are now in the rainy season and most of the comments raised by the participants are really affecting the people particularly at this time of the season, which is illegal dumping of wastes on our streets".

He thus called on authorities to bring back the monthly clean up exercise at least once in a month. This, he believes, will go a long way in reducing the high rate of malaria and other environmental related diseases.