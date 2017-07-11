11 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: 5th Witness Testifies in 440G Suspected Cannabis Case

By Isatou M. Ceesay

Batch Kinteh, a narcotics officer at Mandinaba Police Station, yesterday testified as fifth prosecution witness in a drug trial involving Sheriffo Badjie before Magistrate Adama Sillah of the Brikama Magistrates' Court.

In his testimony, Mr. Kinteh said he was part of a joint patrol team within the West Coast Region. He said during a mission with NCA 3 Malick Tamba they saw the accused person sitting on a fence holding a multi colored bag. "He threw the bag and ran away when he saw us. Inspector Malick Tamba chased and he was apprehended and brought to the station," he explained.

He said the alleged bag was open in Mr. Badjie's presence and 17 wraps of suspected cannabis was found in the in it. "The accused was later escorted to the Brikama Police Station for further questioning."

Drug prosecutor, NCA2 Nuha F. Korta applied for adjournment, saying that would enable the prosecution to bring the next witness. Magistrate Sillah granted his application adjourned the case to 18th July.

