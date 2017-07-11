Gambia: Seminar On Patent Cooperation Treaty Kicks Off

The Industrial Property Office of the Ministry in collaboration with World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO) on Monday began a three-day seminar on Patent Cooperation Treaty held at a local hotel in Kololi.

The seminar gathered participants from Ministry of Justice, Gambia Police Force, Inventors and Patent Agents.

Cherno Marenah, Solicitor General and Legal Secretary said that the Ministry of Justice attaches great importance to the advancement and development of intellectual property in The Gambia, adding that they could not have done so without the very tremendous support and solidarity of WIPO and the commitment of the desk officer responsible for Gambia.

He said that this seminar which is principally based on the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) system is very important because the PCT system provide immense opportunity for young and emerging innovators to freely excess world databases containing millions of information.

"Unfortunately we in this part of the world in Africa have not been very good in utilizing this opportunity unlike other parts of the world especially in Asia," he said, while hoping that this seminar would provide a greater insight as to what opportunities the PCT offers as it is also a premiere system for filing vacant worldwide.

According to him, this is a system that The Gambia can benefit from for their young innovators because the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is also meant to promote innovation.

Nyallang Pii, senior programme office at PCT International Cooperation Division said that through its technical assistance programme, WIPO seeks to make intellectual property relevant and beneficial to all its members states, adding that incorporation with their members states continue to analyse and reflect on how to adapt the IP system to ensure that it works in the common good as well as making the changing needs of involving the societies.

She said that this particular seminar would focus on how individuals and institutions in developing countries could best utilize international Patent (IP) system in general and the Patent Cooperation Treaty in particular.

"In addition to looking at processional aspects of the patent system, we would also look at real case studies based on success stories in different member states of WIPO especially in the developing countries," she stated.

According to her, they would also look at how both WIPO and ARIPO are assisting universities and research institutions in particular in the areas of knowledge transfer, intellectual property policies, access to patent information and commercialization.

For his part, Momodou .D. Mballow, O.C for Prosecution and Head of Police Legal Unit who dilated on the role of the police in enforcing intellectual property rights, said that their primary responsibility is stated 33 under section 4 of the Police Act that is to deal with the preservation of law and order.

"Under this section we are task to preserve The Intellectual Property Act, The Merchandise Act, and The Copyright Act and in so doing in the preservation of law and order, I want you to make reference to the policing duties in investigating intellectual property right," he noted.

Under Section 43 of the Intellectual Property Act which deals with infringement, he told police participants that it is their duty to preserve that law, adding that it is also the duty of police officers to protect the life and property of citizens.

According to him, aside from their duty to preserve the law and order, protecting the life and property of citizens, it is their responsibility as police officers to detect and apprehend offenders, noting that this unit will soon be inaugurated but they still need the expertise from the Ministry of Justice to be able to do their work effectively.