11 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Hoyantan Humiliates Yahya Jammeh

Hoyantan on Sunday humiliates wrestler Yahya Jammeh of the Gambia Police Force in a spectacular fashion at what is being described as one of the biggest turnout ever in any wrestling contest staged at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The grand combat was staged by local wrestling promoter, Nasiru Promotion.

Hundreds of wrestling fans traveling far and wide stormed the stadium, notably among the spectators were, Opposition GDC Party Leader Mama Kandeh, Wrestling Desk officer Abdoulie Bojang, National Sports Council Executive Secretary Marcel Mendy and President of Gambia Wrestling Federation, Serign Cham.

The two heavyweights, Hoyantan and Yahya Jammeh have earlier on promised their supporters of an easy victory during the face-to-face held at the Aicha Marie Cinema in Serrekunda, but at the end it was the Club Ndongo Ceesay wrestler who stole the night.

While it was a night to remember for Hoyantan, on the other hand, it was a night of pain for the Police Force wrestler who was left in disbelief at the end.

