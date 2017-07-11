Gambia: Is the Sports Minister Planning to Dissolve Gff Exco?

Unless something changes, but information gathered by Observer Sports has it that the Minister of Youth and Sports, Henry Gomez is trying to see possible ways and means of dissolving the incumbent Lamin Kaba Bajo-led Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee.

Reasons behind his rumored attempt are yet unknown, but it is something the Minister is said to have been talking about behind closed doors with some individuals.

Several attempts to reach the Minister for clarification yesterday proved futile as he was said to be engaged in a meeting. However, a senior official within the ministry told Observer Sports that he was not aware of such at the time.

The current GFF ExCo has been accused of financial mismanagement and other malpractices by some stakeholders in football, but the GFF executive maintain their conscience is clear and are open for any query.

When contacted by Observer Sports, Lamin Kaba Bajo, the President of GFF said he has not received any formal notice regarding such. "But it is not new to us because we have been hearing from rumours and as we speak, we just take it as a rumour."

According to him, his executive had a meeting with the Minister when they paid a courtesy call on him and when the Minister also visited the GFF, but nothing of such was ever raised by the Minister. "He has not raised an issue or queried the GFF on any issue since his appointment as minister. "I don't think a responsible minister would go that far without engaging the GFF executive first. We have no problem with the government and we have nothing to fear because our conscience is clear," Bajo told Observer Sports.

The world football governing body, FIFA has zero compromise for government interference in football administration with many countries facing suspension from all football related matters in the past.