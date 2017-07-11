Gambia: The Importance of Energy

Power supply otherwise called electricity, constitute an important element towards achieving sustainable development for developed and third world countries such as the Gambia.

Different countries across the globe, put in place various platforms, policies and programs to meet high electricity demands and its cost on national budgets or other mechanisms, hence the rationale behind what engineers and development specialists call "engine of growth for the industrialized world."

Life in this 21st century would be difficult, hard or even impossible in the absence of reliable, accessible and affordable electricity, meant to power growth and sustainability for the interest and welfare of all.

Its hoped that the signing a memorandum of association between National Water and Electricity Company Ltd(NAWEC) and its counterpart Senelec of the Republic of Senegal, will effectively resolve the current power nightmare of the country.

The MoU affirms the spirit of true brotherhood between the two countries who share a lot in common, though unfortunately divided by colonialism. Lending support and extending assistance to a sister country, speaks volumes, and without any doubt a true reflection of the objectives of ECOWAS.

People need and use electricity for different purposes on various scales on a daily basis, either for domestic or commercial purposes and this is true for the Gambian economy. Statistics show that more people use electricity in the country now than ever before.

Over the years, we have seen a massive expansion in electricity supply and coverage across the country, especially under the rural urban electricity supply project funded by the government of the Gambia and other development partners.

This expansion and coverage has significantly reduced issues relating to rural urban migration, which also impacts positively on farming in our communities.

In essence, the rural urban electricity supply project, has made life attractive, comfortable, cost effective and reassuring in the rural areas than the so called growth centres found within the urban settlements.

We therefore congratulate management and staff of the two utility companies and their line ministries for the foresight meant to make frequent power outage in the country a thing of the past.