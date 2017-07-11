Gambia: GFF Reacts to Sponsor MGI's Contract Termination

The Government of The Gambia has revoked the contract of The Gambia Multi-Media Gateway International, MGI, the Standard Newspaper reported on Monday.

MGI is the biggest sole sponsor of the Gambia's National Football Team and has greatly invested in the team's participation in international competition. The Company was also responsible for monthly salary of the Head Coach Sang Ndong.

The contract, which empowers the Swiss company to collect international call termination fees on behalf of Gamtel was terminated effective Friday reliable sources, told The Standard yesterday.

According to Standard sources, the decision to terminate the contract was conveyed to the company over the weekend.

When contacted by the Standard, Information and Communications Infrastructure Minister Demba Jawo who confirmed the development.

'Yes that is true and now Gamtel has taken over the gateway collection," Minister Jawo said.

It is not publicly stated what reasons led to the decision but the contract has recently been a subject of a hot debate after the new government claimed monies accrued from the Gate way project were diverted by the former President Yahya Jammeh.

The contract termination will have a negative impact, football wise and when contacted by Observer Sports, GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo said, MGI was supporting the team in many ways and hope the government through the Ministry of Sports would come in give full support to the teams. "This is going to be a big setback for football, but I hope the government will come in to take the responsibility of MGI."

He informed Observer Sports that, his executive is also not relenting in securing partners from public and private institutions for the Team.