Gambia: Induction Training for National Assembly Members Underway

The National Assembly on Monday commenced a four-day Induction Training for National Assembly members and staff of the National Assembly Service for the 5th Legislature in the 2017 Legislative Year.

The four-day training which gathered all the National Assembly Members and its staff is currently ongoing at a local hotel in Kololi.

The objective of the induction training is to build the capacity of Parliamentarians in the execution of their legislative.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Speaker of the National Assemble Mariam Jack Denton, said that with the growth influence of globalization, parliamentarians worldwide have been challenged in the discharge of their duties, noting that their roles and functions are many and at times are also misconstrue by both the citizenry and by members themselves which led to the lack of confidence in parliamentarians and the legislature as an institution often resulting in high turnover of members of the parliament after every parliament election.

She told the Hon. Members that this situation is so challenging that such parliamentarians themselves the world over are more often than none not sure where, when and how could be given public sensitization for the highly tropical issue. She added that parliamentarians themselves during election period make promises outside their legislative mandate which they cannot fulfil saying that this training programme cannot come at a better time than this as it suit to showcase the National Assembly Members the ability to conduct its business in a manner that suit its legal, professional and public image.

According to her, the topics to be covered give clear indication as to the multifaceted nature of the legislative oversight and representative mandate of the assembly and its members, adding that thematic topics would therefore generate and engineer the growth and interrelated development of the National Assembly as well as the capacity of its members.

She went on to remind the participants about the objective of the training which is to built the capacity of the National Assembly Members in the execution of their legislative oversight and representative functions, adding that NAMs throughout the world preside over the making of laws for the good of society and also serve as the epic oversight institution of the Gambia.

For his part, Dodou Kebbeh, the Clerk of the National Assembly said that this training will add lot of value to their collective preparedness, noting that this is one day investment by providing Hon. Members with the requisite training to enable them prepare more for the 2017 legislative year.