Gambia: Fajara South Crowned Champions in Late Alh. Kebba Manneh Memorial Tourney

Fajara South was on Sunday crowned champions of the late Alh Kebba Manneh Memorial Football Tournament sponsored by MM Trading, Sand Beach Holiday Resort Hotel and Galaxy Entertainment Park.

Fajara South beat Rush Soccer FC by 2-1 in spectacular encounter played at the Cocktail Football Field. Yankuba Touray of Rush Soccer scored the first goal for his side in the 21st minutes of the first half, while Fajara United's Omarr Jajure scored the equalizer. Sulayman Touray added another goal for Fajara South through a stunning free kick.

The final was graced by high profile dignitaries such as the president of Real De Banjul Football Club,Willy Abraham, Managing Director Daily Observer Pa Modou Mbowe, KMC Mayor's representative, President Bakau Sports Committee, Executive Director of National sport Council, Marcel Mendy and the alkalo of Bakau among many others.

The winner Fajara South went home with a giant trophy and cash amount of D15, 000, while the runners-up collected D10, 000.

All participating 16 teams were each given a cash amount of D1, 000 for preparation. The leading goal scorer went to Ansumana, Manneh of Fajara South, best player award went to Abdoulie Manneh of Rush Soccer Academy, best goalkeeper award went to Ousman Ndow of Fajara South, and most discipline team of the tournament went to SK Junior

Sir Farimang Manneh, Public Relation Officer for the organising committee who is also a son to the late Alh. Kebba Manneh, said the tournament was organised to empower youth, adding that they need to work for the development of the country.

Youth, Mr Manneh added, are the future leaders and need to be guided and assisted to shape the future for all of them.

"The Late Alh. Kebba Manneh was passionate about youth," he said of his late father, noting that this was why they name the tournament after him.

He called on everybody to support youth. He also thanked everyone that graced the final of the tournament as well as organisers.

Kebba Nyaw Ceesay, chairman of the organising committee said the final of the tournament was successful beyond expectation, adding that players also showed discipline.