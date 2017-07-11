Gambia: Armitage SSS Celebrates 90 Years of Existence

The fundamental role played by Armitage Senior Secondary School in transforming the country's educational landscape was the topic of discussions, as the school clocks 90.

The school situated in the Island town of Janjanbureh, Central River Region, recently celebrated it 90 years of existence since its inception on January 1927. The commemoration was held last Friday July 7th at the school's hall and was attended by the ex-students association, teachers, educationist, and students.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ousman Bah, the regional Education Director in Region 5, underscored the significance of commemorating the institutes 90th anniversary, acknowledging that a lot of people passed through the institution and now contributing immensely to the socio-economic development of the country.

Bah assured that Armitage will continue to contribute to the development process by educating a critical mass of young Gambians to take the mantle of developments for the country.

"Armitage is the first institution provided for the rural people, many of them have been educated in this school and most of whom are serving in high profile offices," he said.

He commended the ex-students association for their wonderful support they are rendering to their alma mater over the years, pointing out that everyone cannot come back to the school to teach but can still contribute to its development.

Director Bah thus appealed to other philanthropists to emulate the effort of the ex-students association and play their quota to the advancement of the institution.

The principal of The Gambia College Bubacarr Jallow acknowledged that many people have participated toward the changing of the institution in one way or the other, but they have not done all what they suppose to do for their alma mater.

"I urged the executive to be more proactive in trying to reach out to all the ex- students especially the older age, as there are lots of us in the Diaspora and in high position of responsibilities and we need to reach them," he said.

He called on all ex-students of the institution to extend the information to others, especially those in the Diaspora.

"There are many ex-students who are not seen".

Jallow challenged students to continue the normal activities in the school such as study classes and the weekly inspections, further advising them to maintain discipline so as to achieve their goals.

The Public Relations Officer of the ex-students Association, Demba DW Ceesay averred that the association has registered remarkable successes since its inception.

Ceesay recalled that in 2009 the association provided the school with refrigerators, cooking utensils and a public addressing system.

"In 2014 it provided 50 ex-students T-shirts as prizes during it speech and price giving ceremony for deserving students. The association also institutionalised board of trustees for Armitage launching and publication of newsletter first and second editions, renovation of the dining hall, documentation of Armitage at 90 and that the donation of 600 bed nets by CRS will be done soon," he said.

The unification and mobilisation of all the former students, he went on, became dreams of the association and that a congress was held to that effect.

"We urged elders to come up so that we the young ones can take the back seat".

With better communications, present of ex-students, website, regular payment of monthly dues and unity, Ceesay is of the view that the school will turn into a paradise.

The chairperson of the Board of Governors of the school, Kaunding Tambedu commended the ex-students association for contributing to the development of the school.

The association, he added, has been very supportive to the institution in many aspects of development, affirming that supporting Armitage is supporting the whole nation as the school admits students across the country.