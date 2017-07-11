Gambia: Opinion - Is George F. Gomez Aware of Sports Minister's Plan Dissolution of GFF?

The National Sports Council was created by an act of Parliament, is the only legal body that can dissolve or disband any national association. The Minister has no legal authority do dissolve any national association including the GFF.

Now the question I want to ask George Gomez, the chairman of the National Sports Council is, are you aware of the Minister's plan?

We also understand from our impeccable sources on the ground that certain members of GFF and one Musa Mbye of the ministry are the people wrongly advising the minister to venture into such a dangerous territory. If this claim is true, then those involved in such a thing are betraying the nation given the consequences that will follow therein.

Furthermore, if the Minister went ahead to carry out his dangerous plan, it will be an insult to the National Assembly. The members of the National Assembly should not stand by and watch the Minister violate the laws and Acts the August House put in place.

My sources also reported that, the Minister's reason of dissolving the GFF is due to the amount of money spent on the national technician training centre. Well, does this ministry know that every single dime spent on that project was funded by FIFA? The work was awarded to the best contractors in The Gambia, supervised and signed off by FIFA.

Honourable Minister, for your information all FIFA project are monitored by FIFA itself and if there are any discrepancies FIFA deals with them not government or a state minister.

I was also been informed that the Government has terminated the contract of MGI, without even notifying the Sports Council. MGI is a company that is paying the service of our nation team coach, and terminating their contract means that the Gambia doesn't have a national team coach. All these are done without informing or consulting the National Sports Council.

Henry Gomez, let make it categorically clear, if you carry out your ill intended plan and it results to the suspension of The Gambia, the nation will not forgive you.

Author: Lamin Jassey, former GFA Admin Secretary

Editor's note: The views expressed in this article are purely that of the author and do not represent Daily Observer's editorial policy