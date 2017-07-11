11 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Narcotics Officer Testifies in 1kg Suspected Cannabis Trial

By Fatou Gassama

Sarjo Dambelly, a narcotics officer, last Wednesday testified in a 1kg suspected cannabis trial involving Nuha Ceesay before Magistrate Adama Sillah at the Brikama Magistrates' Court.

Mr. Ceesay is accused of being found in possession of 1kg of suspected cannabis, a prohibited drug, on 12th January, 2017 at Brufut village.

Mr. Dambelly said in his testimony that it was his Commander who assigned him and other officers to visit Mr. Ceesay's house. He said when they arrived there; they found him with his friends and identified themselves to them as narcotics officers.

He said when they conducted a search of the house, they found suspected cannabis in a multi-colored bag with another one found by one of the officers called Sadibou also in a multi-colored bag and an identity card and driving licence bearing Mr. Ceesay's name. "From there, the accused was arrested and taken to the Police Station."

Responding questions from Mr. Ceesay, the witness said Mr. Ceesay's house was on the right hand said and he met him alongside his friend in his house where the suspected cannabis was found.

The matter was adjourned to 19th July.

