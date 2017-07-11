11 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: "I Don't Know the Meaning of Particulars of Offence"

By Awa Gassama

Sheikhna Trawally, first defense witness in a false pretence trial involving Momodou Touray has told a Bundung Magistrate Court during cross-examination that he does not know the meaning of particulars of offence in a case.

Mr. Trawally also denied knowing one Doctor Lamin Touray but he is aware that his younger sister; Fatou Trawally was in court to give evidence but he does not know why she was testifying in the case.

Under trial before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, Momodou Touray is charged with obtaining D300, 000 from Sheikhna Trawally on the pretext that he would provide him a piece of land at Sukuta measuring 78m by 39m by 36.5m which he knew was false on 19th April, 2007.

Mr. Trawally told the court he was the owner of the land. Police prosecutor, 2717 Jallow told him that the reason his name was mentioned in charged sheet was because he is the owner of the land.

During re-examination by Mr. Touray's defence counsel, Mr. Trawally said he do not know the meaning of particulars of offence neither the meaning of charge sheet.

The matter is adjourned to Thursday 27th July for hearing.

