Gambia: 'I Paid D60, 000 to First Accused's Account'

Ishiaka Camara, a brother in-law to an irregular migrant who once travelled to Libya, on Monday informed the Banjul Magistrates' Court that D60, 000 was paid into the bank account of Mariama Jatta; a girlfriend to one Sankung Janneh, an agent in Libya on behalf of his brother in-law.

Testifying as sixth prosecution witness Mr. Camara said he is a civil servant residing at Farato and said he recognizes the accused persons. He said Bakary Sanyang; his brother in-law did not inform them that he was travelling to Libya in April, 2016.

In the case, Mariama Jatta; Sankung Janneh's girlfriend and Oumie Jaiteh; his mother are charged on two counts of money laundering.

"One night, he called and told me that I should inform his mother that he was in Saba and moving to Tripoli the following morning. But we did not heard from him until June, 2016, when he called and informed us that he was arrested," Mr. Camara said.

Mr. Camara said he received a call from one Modou Jabbi informing him that Bakary was kidnapped and he was in a critical condition and could die anytime. He said caller also informed him that if 2000 dollars is not paid, anything could happen to Bakary.

He said Access bank account number of Mariama Jatta (first accused) was given to him and when the family met, they raised D60, 000 which he paid into the given account and was issued a receipt. The prosecutor applied to tender the receipt, dated 16th June, 2016 without defence objection and was marked as exhibit.

Mr. Camara further told the court that one of Bakary's friends in Libya later called and told him that he should not pay the requested 2000 dollars as the caller was the one behind the issue. He said the person also told him that Gambians in Libya have reported the matter to Kairaba Police Station. "I went to the station and was informed that the matter was transferred to the Major Crime Unit at Banjul. I went there and gave a statement," he noted.

Mr. Camara further asserted that when he went home that day, he received a call from the same Modou Jabbi, telling him that his real name was Sankung Janneh and requested that the remaining D30, 000 should be paid to his father, Saikou Janneh which he said he did.

When the prosecutor asked Mr. Camara why he went ahead to pay the money after giving his statement at the police, he said Sankung said anything can happen to Bakary if the money is not paid. "I spoke to Bakary and he told me that he was tied on binding wires," he stressed.

Mr. Camara also recalled speaking to Sankung on phone promising that he would escort Bakary to the garage and he should pay another D2000 for the fair. "I called his father who told me to meet him at Busumbala at his second wife's residence. We met at Njogu Bah junction where I gave him the D2000."

He said he was later called by Bakary that Sankung did not take them to the garage but in to the desert and dumped them there. He said Bakary was rescued by Senegalese who told them to refund the expenditures and the feeding.

During cross-examination, Mr. Camara maintained that he is employed by the government as civil servant for seven years. He agreed that a citizen is expected to have some degree of morality.

Hearing continues on 17th July, 2017.