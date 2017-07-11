Gambia: 214 Million Women in Developing Countries Lack Safe Family Planning Methods

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has contributed to a near doubling of modern contraceptive use worldwide, from 36 percent in 1970 to 64 percent in 2016, Dr. Natalia Kanem, UNFPA acting executive director said in her 2017 World Population Day statement.

Despite the dramatic progress, she said enormous challenges remain, while some 214 Million Women in developing countries still lack safe and effective family planning methods.

She said most of these women live in the 69 poorest countries and fulfilling their unmet demand would save lives by averting 67 million unintended pregnancies and reducing by one third the estimated 303,000 annual maternal deaths.

The UNFPA will join the rest of the world to celebrate the World Population Day today, under the theme; Family planning: empowering people, developing nations.

Dr. Kanem said every day, vulnerable women, especially those who are poor and are refugees, face social, economic and geographic obstacles to voluntary family planning services and information.

Fifty years ago today, she said, the then-Secretary-General of the United Nations established UNFPA as a trust fund. And since 1969, when UNFPA began operations, it has been helping to remove obstacles to family planning and to enable women to exercise their reproductive rights.

Better reproductive health care, including voluntary family planning, Dr. Kanem went on can bolster economies and contribute to sustainable development by empowering women to complete their education, join the paid labour force, be more productive in their jobs, earn higher incomes and increase savings and investments.

"In addition, for each additional dollar spent on contraceptive services above the current level, the cost of pregnancy-related care is reduced by $2.30."

Investments in family planning help lead to prosperity for all.

Dr. Kanem said Family planning, therefore, is critical to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 1 which targets to end poverty. "It is also key to achieving other Goals, such as ending hunger as well as promoting good health and gender equality."

She said UNFPA has set an ambitious and transformative goal to eliminate all unmet demand for family planning by 2030, saying, "On this World Population Day, we call on all governments and stakeholders to help achieve this goal."

She added that UNFPA also calls on the 179 governments that endorsed the Programme of Action of the 1994 Cairo International Conference on Population and Development to fulfill their commitments to achieve universal access to sexual and reproductive health, including voluntary family planning. Not only is this a matter of protecting health and rights, but it is also a matter of investing in economic development as well as humanity's prosperity and progress.