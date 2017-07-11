Gambia: Jammeh Urges Jarrol Citizens to Preach Oneness Despite Politics

The National Assembly Member (NAM) for Foni Jarrol Constituency of the West Coast Region has called on the people of his area to embrace each other and preach oneness among themselves despite their political affiliations.

Hon. Alhajie Sankung Jammeh made these remarks over the weekend during a mass political reconciliation meeting held at Wassadou village on the theme: 'Unity and Development'.

The meeting was organized by Foni Jarrol APRC Constituency Executive Committee under the constituency chairmanship of Kebba Ceesay in collaboration with Foni Jarrol Youth and Sport Committee (FJYSC).

Foni Jarrol NAM informed the politicians about the rational behind the event, which he said is to bring together the Foni Jarrol people under one umbrella. He expressed his profound thanks to the community of Wasssadou for the warm welcome accorded to him and his entourage.

Hon. Jammeh advised the people of Foni Jarrol to put aside their political differences and come together as one family for the fact that they (Foni Jarrol people) are closely related in one way or the other.

"It is only if we have peace in our constituency that we can come together and develop our area and I will be very much pleased if all of us as citizens of Foni Jarrol put aside our party colours and make Foni Jarrol a proud district in the country," Jammeh said.

He therefore urged the sympathizers of all the political parties in Foni Jarrol to embrace their own sisters, brothers, uncles, fathers in the area for the sake of oneness and unity.

Also addressing the meeting was the former Deputy Chief of Protocol who ones served as the National Assembly member for Foni Jarrol Constituency Hon. Borry L.S.B Colley.

Hon. Colley informed the people of Foni Jarrol that peace is everything a human being needs adding that without peace they would not think of any meaningful development.

Colley advised the people of Foni Jarrol District and Foni in general that nobody should organized peaceful demonstration without getting permit from the authorities concern. Hence, he noted, it is their shared responsibility to ensure that peace and stability prevail within their area.

The National Assembly Member for Foni Bintang Karanai constituency, Hon. Momodou Kamara also advised the people of Foni Jarrol to forgive each other and work towards the development of their district.

"Your coming together today shows me that the people of Foni Jarrol will not be divided because of politics," he said while urging them to forget about their political differences and come together as one family.

Other speakers at the event praised the Foni Jarrol APRC constituency executive committee and their District Sport Committee for coming up with such a wonderful idea.

As part of the reconciliation meeting, a wrestling contest was organised all gear towards cementing good relationship between the people of the district and the region in general.