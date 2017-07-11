Cameroon: North West - Gilles Thibault Sizes Up C2d Projects

Visiting French Ambassador encourages North West Task Force battling with human trafficking

At his maiden outing in the North West Region after assuming diplomatic work in Cameroon, the visiting French Ambassador His Excellency Gilles Thibault got first hand information on some of the projects sponsored by the French government in the region. After meeting with the Governor of the region, Ambassador Thibault's first encounter was with the task force for the fight against human trafficking. During the meeting the coordinator of the Task Force for the fight against tracking in Persons Justice Awasom Florence declared that the North West region suffers severe internal trafficking in persons and has been identified as a source, transit and destination zone for cross-border trafficking. She equally appreciated the efforts of some NGOs such as NKumu-Fed-fed, Centre For Peace and Human Rights and Peaces Advocacy- CHRAPA, the Justice and peace commission of the Catholic Church amongst others. She thank the French government for their support but like Oliver Twist ask for more funding as they lack funds to get to the enclave zones where trafficking is high. For the French Ambassador it was time to appreciate the work done by the task force and encourage them to do more.

The Ambassador said the French Government is working with others countries like Benin, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria and Cameroon to end human trafficking. He promised to do his best to ensure more support. At the Bamenda City council, the complaint of bad roads within the city was riving. The Government Delegate to the Bamenda City Councils Vincent Nji Nduma was around to give first hand information about Bamenda. On the site of the bus station which will be partly funded by the French government, the Government Delegate explained how the bus station will function while a technician was on hand to give technical details on how the bus station will look like. Ambassador Gilles Thibault promised to do his best to make Bamenda more beautiful through encouraging more French sponsorship. While at Ndop the Ambassador visited Some C2D sponsored projects including the UNVDA rice farms amongst other.