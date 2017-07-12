Malawi: Mercy James Draws Applause At Opening of Children Hospital in Malawi

Mercy James, the 11 year-old daughter American pop queen Madonna adopted from Malawi in 2009, attracted crowds at the opening of The Mercy James Institute for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at Blantyre City's Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

It was first time for Malawians to hear Mercy James speaking in public since her adoption she did it eloquently in good flair of English with American accent.

Speaking at the event, Mercy James drew applause and ululation from the crowd after saying: "Many kids and many lives will be saved. Thank you, mum, you're the bomb" and then dabbed at the end.

Her speech was also live on State broadcaster MBC as President Peter Mutharika graced the occasion.

The pop star gave Mercy a big hug during the opening ceremony.

Madonna established the non-profit Raising Malawi charity in 2006 to provide health and education, particularly for girls. The charity has built 10 schools in Malawi, according to its website.