12 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mercy James Draws Applause At Opening of Children Hospital in Malawi

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Raising Malawi
Madonna in Malawi (file photo).
By Zawadi Chilunga

Mercy James, the 11 year-old daughter American pop queen Madonna adopted from Malawi in 2009, attracted crowds at the opening of The Mercy James Institute for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at Blantyre City's Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

It was first time for Malawians to hear Mercy James speaking in public since her adoption she did it eloquently in good flair of English with American accent.

Speaking at the event, Mercy James drew applause and ululation from the crowd after saying: "Many kids and many lives will be saved. Thank you, mum, you're the bomb" and then dabbed at the end.

Her speech was also live on State broadcaster MBC as President Peter Mutharika graced the occasion.

The pop star gave Mercy a big hug during the opening ceremony.

Madonna established the non-profit Raising Malawi charity in 2006 to provide health and education, particularly for girls. The charity has built 10 schools in Malawi, according to its website.

More on This

Madonna Speaks Out On Her Struggle to Adopt Mercy James

American pop star Madonna on Tuesday spoke for the first time the struggle she faced to adopt her second Malawian child,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.