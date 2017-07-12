Nigerian Men Should Take Prostate Health Seriously - Saudi German Hospital

The Saudi German Hospital has called on Nigerian men to be more health conscious especially when it comes to their prostates.

They made the call when a team of doctors visited Nigeria for a 3-day medical camp to carry out consultations, tests and follow ups on about 200 patients from Abuja and Port Harcourt.

A Consultant Urologist and Head of Department German Board Urology from the hospital, Dr Ahmad Hassan, said that men are advised to take tests when they are 50 or 40 years in the case of men who are more sexually active, like Nigerian men. These tests, PSA(prostate-specific antigen), urine flow tests and prosthetic tissue test, he said, should be carried out regularly in order to eliminate possibilities of having prostate enlargement, infections or prostate cancer. He said that Prostatomegaly, which is the enlargement of the prostate that makes urinating difficult, can be treated if detected early enough. He identified some of the symptoms to look for which are: stained, interrupted flow of urine, painful urination or feeling as if the bladder is still full even after urinating.

"If it's in the early stages, there is no need for surgery. It can be managed with drugs. Once you notice that there is an issue, you need to take care of it immediately so that it does not progress to cancer," he added.

Highlighting other objectives of their visit, Dr George Davis, Manager Business Development International said their focus will also be on cases of Kidney tumors, Kidney stones and Urinary tract infections.

He also pointed out that medical tourism for Nigerians could be reduced if the right equipments were available in hospitals in the country. They said they treat a number of Nigerians for various ailments in their hospitals in Saudi Arabia and Dubai every year but that the number of Nigerians travelling abroad for treatment could drop when there are better equipped hospitals where they can be treated.

"Medical tourism is not peculiar to Nigeria only but the number of patients going outside the country can reduce if the patients can be treated here if the equipments are available. Therefore, we are also looking at the possibility of establishing the Saudi German hospital here. Meanwhile, we have been carrying out trainings for some doctors through the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) who come to Dubai to train in areas such as cardiology, neurosurgery, oncology and other fields. We also do some trainings here in Nigeria," he added.

The Saudi German Hospital Dubai is a 300-bed hospital that has specialised clinics in neurosurgery, oncology, cardiology and other areas. The doctors will be frequenting Nigeria every three to six months for consultations and follow-ups.