Nigeria: Flood - Senate Asks Govt to Release Ecological Fund to Niger

The Senate yesterday urged the Federal Government to release funds from the ecological funds to Niger State government.

Senate said the fund should be released, as an emergency intervention measure for the construction of drainage system in Suleja, Tafa and other flood prone areas in the state.

The call was sequel to a motion by Senator David Umaru (APC, Niger) and seconded by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger) on the flood that ravaged Suleja and Tafa local government areas of Niger state.

Umaru said victims of the flood are at risk of contracting water borne diseases.

The Senate also called on government at all levels to take seriously weather forecast and flood predictions by NIMET and accordingly take proactive measures to minimize loss of lives and properties associated with flooding and other natural disasters.