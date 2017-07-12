12 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Flood - Senate Asks Govt to Release Ecological Fund to Niger

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Mudashir

The Senate yesterday urged the Federal Government to release funds from the ecological funds to Niger State government.

Senate said the fund should be released, as an emergency intervention measure for the construction of drainage system in Suleja, Tafa and other flood prone areas in the state.

The call was sequel to a motion by Senator David Umaru (APC, Niger) and seconded by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger) on the flood that ravaged Suleja and Tafa local government areas of Niger state.

Umaru said victims of the flood are at risk of contracting water borne diseases.

The Senate also called on government at all levels to take seriously weather forecast and flood predictions by NIMET and accordingly take proactive measures to minimize loss of lives and properties associated with flooding and other natural disasters.

Nigeria

Osinbajo Holds Secret Meeting With President Buhari in London

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday secretly travelled to London in the United Kingdom where he held a meeting with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.