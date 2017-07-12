Uganda: Memories Live On Seven Years After Kyadondo Bomb Attack

Photo: Alex Esagala/Daily Monitor

A man weeds a monument that was constructed in memory of the 2010 Lugogo bomb victims.

Kampala — Seven years ago, 86 people were killed in suicide bombings at Kyadondo Rugby Club and Ethiopian Restaurant in Kabalagala. This was during the screening of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final match at the two venues.

A day before the attacks, the Rugby Cranes had been taking on Kenya in the Elgon Cup in Nairobi and lost 21-5. The Matthias Ochwo-led side got a bus back home and Kyadondo would be their next destination from Nairobi.

Cranes assistant captain and Hima Cement skipper Michael Wokorach was in his first days as a Crane and recalls the sequence of events that night as he stayed behind to relax after a long trip from Nairobi.

"The bus dropped us off Kyadondo as usual and some players headed straight home while others, including me joined the crowd to watch the World Cup final," recalls the Liverpool FC fan.

Wokorach recalls having the company of Chris Lubanga and Cranes coach Robert Seguya as other players were in the midst of revellers but he is thankful to God that none was hurt. He is, however, sorry to the families that lost beloved ones.

"There were so many players around that night. It could have been anyone else. I lost friends and people I knew and that's why we must celebrate their lives lost on this day," he told Daily Monitor.

Kyadondo Rugby Club have held this day in high regard and hold a service in memory of the fallen with wreaths laid on the monument that was constructed at the grounds.

"It hit us hard and it's the kind of thing you ensure never happens again, Kyadondo vice chairman Phillip Kiboijjana said. "Every year, we hold service with families and friends of the deceased," he added.