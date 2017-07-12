Rwanda: Concert to Honor Legendary Musician Kamaliza

Rwandan Diaspora Students are organising a concert to pay tribute to legendary singer Anonciata Utamuliza, who was known by her stage name Kamaliza. The concert is in recognition of her contribution to the Rwandan music industry and to nation building in general.

The concert is slated for August 12 at Kigali Serena Hotel.

According to Sylvain de Joie Ifashahayo, the lead event coordinator, the youth need to know a lot about people like Kamaliza, through her music, from which they can draw inspiration to focus on their future.

Kamaliza's music portrayed a positive future for Rwanda and helped a lot to boost morale during the liberation struggle.

To date she is still considered among the icons of the liberation struggle, through her music.

The show dubbed UmurageNyawoKamaliza Concert will mainly feature traditional Rwandan music, a genre which Kamaliza personified.

Artistes like Masamba Intore, Suzane Nyiranyamibwa, Muyango, Maria Yohana, Jules Sentore and Patrick Nyamitali, will be on the line up to perform their own songs and renditions of Kamaliza's songs which they continue to keep alive.

Before the performances, there will be a short video documentary screening, highlighting Kamaliza's life journey as a musician and as a Rwandan patriot.

Her songs like KundaUgukunda, Humura Rwanda, Umutoni, Mbabare NgireNte and Sinakwanze, among others will also be performed to emphasise the key messages they carry that can inspire society, especially the youth.

Solange Ingabire, 23, one of the orphans raised by Kamaliza before she passed on, said it is an honor to have such an initiative to remember their adoptive mother at a bigger stage, adding that the initiative will keep her legacy alive.

"We are many people that she looked after. We often go to her resting place in Kanombe to lay wreath and say prayers in tribute to her but we believe this initiative will go a long way in cementing her legacy in our society," she said.

Entrance fee will be Rwf10, 000. An account on Gofundme.com, a crowd funding platform has been opened to raise funds to support the dependants left by Kamariza who died in an accident in 1996.