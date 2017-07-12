Uganda: Who Is Going to Save Us From Commuter Taxis?

On the late afternoon of Sunday June 25, news came in of yet another accident along Kampala-Masaka road leaving nine people dead and injuring another 13.

Every other week or so, an accident is reported on our roads and, in most cases, a commuter minibus taxi is involved. Reports indicate that road traffic injuries (RTIs) are one of the top ten causes of mortality in Uganda, alongside other diseases such as malaria, pneumonia, HIV/Aids and tuberculosis.

Accidents account for 28.9 per 100,000 deaths annually!

This is not just a statistic but these are hardworking Ugandans that have left orphans, widows and would have contributed to the country's development.

All of us that use Ugandan roads are witnesses of the reckless abandon with which commuter minibus taxi drivers behave. They have no regard for other road users; they overtake and stop on impulse, use road shoulders, load and offload passengers as they wish. Their trade is an accident waiting to happen.

But wait a minute, these are not accidents. An accident is defined by the English Oxford dictionary as an unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly and unintentionally typically resulting in damage or injury. The carnage on our roads is far from the above definition.

Our silence as all road users has made us complicit in this road murder; passengers in taxis do not complain, those of us bullied on the roads simply look on in despair but with no recourse.

I have always wondered if there is an office where misdemeanors on roads can be reported. I even consulted a traffic police officer who also shared in my despair. She said that commuter taxi operators are not the problem, but the owners of these taxis that the police cannot even touch.

"When we impound taxis, they are immediately reclaimed by the powerful owners without consequence," she said.

So, then one asks: who and what will protect the public from the wrath of taxis?

We have to understand the root causes. A number of scholarly articles have cited the causes of RTIs in Uganda as: inappropriate road use culture, reckless driving, lack of respect for road traffic laws, speeding, inconsiderate use of roads, alcohol and drug impairment.

However, the abovementioned causes are a result of two issues: limited public awareness and limited enforcement. The police have, on face value, instituted what is needed to ensure that the United Nations' decade of action for road safety 2011-2020 is met to stabilize and reduce RTIs.

However, such sole entity measures are only supplementary and management of RTIs requires more integrated measures involving various stakeholders, central to which is the community.

Enforcement endeavours have focused mainly at random alcohol testing, majorly at nights in Kampala and fines for traffic violations at specific known points along major highways.

The testing should be scaled up to include drug use testing for commercial vehicle operators and fines for violations of traffic laws by drivers should be made more dynamic, facilitated by use modern surveillance systems like fixed and mobile traffic speed cameras.

Drivers who are found to have committed major violations such as those known to have caused accidents should have their driving licenses suspended.

Efforts on public awareness of road use should start from homes to schools and markets. The public should be empowered to impound cars with reckless drivers; information on how to report and results of these reports should be published.

Above all, stewardship is paramount. Public awareness campaigns and restrictions require champions to spearhead them. Road constructors have to be guided to provide spaces for heavy trucks to park, load and offload goods; stages should be gazetted for passengers to wait for taxis in an orderly manner and market vendors should not operate near main roads.

If we can get some order on our roads, only then shall sanity return to reduce the needless deaths we are witnessing at the hands of commuter minibuses.

The writer is a health activist/advocate and works with HEPS UGANDA.