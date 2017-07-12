Nigeria: Six Boko Haram Fighters Killed in Battles With Soldiers - Army

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said six Boko Haram suspects were killed after a gun batlle with soldiers along the shores of Lake Chad.

The spokesperson of the 8 Task Force Division in Borno State, Timothy Antigha, said the six suspected terrorists were killed in two separate operations carried out by soldiers in the division on Tuesday.

He said the operations were part of the ongoing efforts "to rout Boko Haram terrorists in its area of responsibility".

Mr. Antigha, a colonel, said the 7 Brigade Special Task Force, under the 8 Task Force Division, effectively dislodged the Boko Haram fighters who had been gathering in Dawashi Gari village, in an area bordering Lake Chad, with the suspected motive of plotting some attacks.

"In an engagement this morning, gallant soldiers of the division killed 4 terrorists, while others fled, abandoning their motorcycles, which were recovered and destroyed, to prevent their being used to perpetrate terror on innocent villagers," he said.

"Similarly, as part of the theater wide and ongoing clearance operations, troops of 145 Bn, 5 Brigade, 8 Task Force Division have cleared Gashigar, Asaga, Bukarti and neighbouring villages.

"In the process, troops made contact with terrorists in Kanama village and killed 2 terrorists, arrested 2 more, while 1 AK 47 rifle, 4 magazines and 4 motorcycles were recovered."

The Nigerian Army has achieved large success in its efforts to rout the Boko Haram from Borno and other parts of the north-east‎, dislodging the terror group from most of the territory it once controlled.

Despite the efforts, however, the insurgents, whose activities have caused the death of about 100,000 people since 2009, have still been able to mount attacks on soldiers and civilians.