11 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 'Mobile 360' Telecom Conference Kicks Off in Dar

By Alex Malanga

Vice President Samia Suluhu on Tuesday launched a-three day 2017 Mobile 360 Series Africa conference, which brings together mobile operators from different corners of the globe.

Giving her opening remarks Ms Suluhu called on the private sector and civil societies in the country to share expertise with their counterparts, and she emphasized on the importance for mobile service providers in joining hands to curb the challenges facing telecom industry in the country.

They include geographical areas with poor connectivity, budgetary constraints, poor infrastructure and lack of qualified human capital. These challenges makes it more expensive to take the services to rural areas.

She said in Sub-Saharan Africa 60 per cent of the population live in rural areas and 57 per cent of them do not have mobile subscription. This is to say, a large part of the population is locked away from opportunities that come with mobile connectivity such as financial and digital inclusion, e-health, and e-education, among others.

Ms Suluhu also said that in order to abate this situation, the mobile industry has a critical role to play to address these needs, complemented by the government, private sector and civil societies.

