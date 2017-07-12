12 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Couple Accused of Murdering Toddler Back in Court

A couple accused of murdering an 18-month-old boy is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Abigail Ruiters, 30, and her boyfriend Ameeruddien Peters are accused of murdering Ruiters' youngest son, Jeremiah. He was her third child.

He was declared dead at a Kensington health facility in June after sustaining serious injuries to his head and body. At the time of his death, on June 12, Peters was looking after him while Ruiters was working as a cashier at a wholesaler.

Ruiters faces a further charge of child neglect. Peters is also charged with raping the boy. Ruiters was six months pregnant with her fourth child when she appeared in court in June.

