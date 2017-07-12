Nearly a decade after losing his teaching job to a long illness, Maxwell Kambamba can now afford to smile. He has secured a job as cement mixer at a boarding school under construction in Mashonaland Central Province.

Lady Enereta High School is a private school being built about 110 kilometres from Harare along the Bindura-Mt Darwin Highway.

The million-dollar project, funded by a Diaspora couple Oliver and Mahlet Mutyambizi, aims to enrol 800 high school students, with a fraction being day scholars from the surrounding community.

"I am a qualified mathematics teacher but, with a family to feed, I said to myself I can't sit at home all-day waiting for that job whilst they wanted helpers here," said ex-teacher Kambamba, with a shovel in his hand.

A dozen more adults from the community and their families have been surviving on earnings from the project since 2015.

Lady Enereta, named after Oliver's deceased mother, will be the first boarding school in Bindura district enrolling Form One to Form Six students. Presently, there is only Chipindura which offers boarding places to Advanced Level students only.

Chenjerai Kapembeza, another community member, hopes the project will eventually allow her children to enjoy their right to education.

"They (children) leave home around 5 am and classes start at 8 am simply because they have to walk a long distance. They return home at 7pm and you can't expect a child to help you with any work, let alone study after that," she said.

At least 30 people are working full-time on the site and project manager Jack Murandu said some of these people will continue working at the institution upon completion.

"We have professionals that we can recruit later, on a permanent basis. We will need kitchen staff and groundsmen.

"What we have been trying to do is get as much as we can from the locals then only outsource what cannot be found in the community," said Murandu adding that two students from Chaminuka College have already passed through the site for internship.

Work is at advanced stages on classrooms, boys' dormitory, water provision, two of the four septic tanks, teachers' houses and dining room. The girls' dormitory and administration blocks are at foundation level but Murandu said construction is on track to beat the school's opening which is scheduled to coincide with the start of 2018 primary and secondary school calendar.

A board led by renowned academics is already in place to spearhead the education agenda of the school

"You can see by the number of people we have working here that we will be ready for enrolment come 2018 for our pioneer students - Form One and Lower Six because what we don't want is to be judged using students who would have started their high school elsewhere," Murandu said.

About the birth of the project, Mutyambizi said, "Upon engaging a number of youngsters, I realised that they were lacking something in their development.

"This affected my dealings with many youngsters. I visited St Augustine's and saw the facilities there and I got challenged that something must be done within the education sector.

"Through my experience as a senior commercial manager working for world class construction companies, I felt convinced that, though expensive, it was possible to construct a modern school that will embrace the education system of the 90s and integrate it with modern and state of art technology."

His wife, Mahlet, is a clinical research associate in the United Kingdom. It took the couple years to set the project rolling owing to bureaucratic requirements while cash shortages in the country have also slowed down its pace.

"It will nature candidates who will be able to contribute into the mainstream economic agenda of the country b it the academic graduates, performing art or sports people from Lady Enereta," said Mutyambizi who studied quantity surveying at United Kingdom's Glamorgan University and is currently working for a top United Arab Emirates firm as senior commercial contracts manager.

Mutyambizi's long-term plans at the school involve rearing chickens, growing vegetables, building a garment factory and growing the already existing herd of cattle as a way guarantee viability and providing the learners with practical knowledge for related subjects.