Uganda: Trade Minister's Husband Jailed Over Shs1.1 Billion Debt

Kampala — The husband of Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde spent last night at Luzira prison following his dramatic arrest earlier yesterday by court bailiffs for failure to refund Shs1.1b to a city businessman.

Court bailiff Moses Kirunda intercepted and arrested Mr Wilson Kyambadde in Old Kampala as he reportedly headed to attend a burial.

Mr Kyambadde was taken to the Civil Division of the High Court, where he had since 2013 failed to appear in person, and the Deputy Registrar in-charge of execution matters, Ms Flavia Nassuna Matovu, committed him to service six months in civil prison.

The then High Court Execution Division Assistant Registrar, Mr Lawrence Tweyanze, four years ago ordered Mr Kyambadde to pay back the money he picked in the name of a failed property transaction. Court, however, heard yesterday that he took no steps to comply.

"Mr Kyambadde does not dispute a Commercial Court judgment that ordered him to pay the said money of Amdan Khan whom he conned of the said money under the guise of selling him a building [on] Nasser Road in Kampala," Ms Matovu ruled.

Mr Khan is a cotton dealer and prominent city-based money lender.

Court documents indicate that Kampala Central Member of Parliament Mohammed Nsereko connected Mr Kyambadde to Mr Khan.

In 2012, according to court records, Mr Kyambadde approached Mr Khan and claimed he had a building on Nasser Road in central Kampala, which he allegedly said had been offered to him by State House.

He reportedly informed Mr Khan he was looking for a buyer of the building and the latter picked interest and made $300,000 (Shs1.1b) down payment.

Mr Kyambadde allegedly returned to Mr Khan with forged ownership documentation he purported had been issued by State House, which the businessman discovered were falsified.

The latter subsequently sued Mr Kyambadde to recover his money, but without success.

In court yesterday, deputy Registrar Matovu said Mr Kyambadde has been "deliberately frustrating" Mr Khan from enjoying the fruits of a judgment delivered in his favour four years ago.

According to Ms Matovu, Mr Kyambadde frustrated the process by filing multiple applications of stay of execution of the court decision, and failing to prosecute the same.

He also has never personally appeared in court over four years despite several summonses, and has instead been represented by lawyer Nsereko Mukalazi. Subsequently, Ms Matovu yesterday committed Mr Kyambadde to civil prison and ordered Mr Khan to pay Shs3,000 daily for his upkeep while in prison.

His wife, Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde, yesterday declined to be drawn into discussing the matter.

"Please, spare me. I know what you want to ask; I am not part of that," she told this newspaper by telephone last night.