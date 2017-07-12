Uganda: Three 'Disabled' Athletes to Miss Out On London Games

Kampala — Train, qualify and stay home. That seems a growing trend in disability sport. As teams occupy their spaces in the Games village, Daily Monitor has confirmed only David Emong, again, will represent Uganda at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships which start Saturday in London.

Despite training hard and in impoverished conditions since June after qualifying from the national trials, two-time African gold medallist Christine Akullo, Sam Mubajje attached to UPDF and Al-Bashir Bwaga of Makerere University, will miss the event.

However, the reasons why Emong will be a lone ranger, again--as he was when he won silver at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro--are not as clear as the frustration of his would-be teammates.

Mpindi Bumali, head of the Uganda Paralympic Committee (UPC), said he equally shares the athletes' frustration because "the London trip is very expensive with so many strings attached."

He says each athlete required a total of Shs15m, including 880 Euros (Shs3.6m) as participation fees. Mpindi adds that the National Council of Sports (NCS) pledged to fund only one athlete for whom they had secured a ticket by last Friday and Shs2m, promising more Shs4m.

However, it is unusual that athletes are charged participation fees in such a big tournament.

When the athletes failed to pay the participation fees, in time, Mpindi says, the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) cancelled their entry, arguing that all vacancies for the 100m heats, for which the three sprinters had qualified, were all occupied. Emong was lucky that his 1500m race is not as strict regarding numbers.

Amid this, the athletes were scattered: Emong in Kapchorwa; Akullo in Sororti; Mubajje and Bwaga in Makerere, struggling out of their own means to improve their times.

"We tried to plead with the IPC to reconsider our athletes, but they refused," Mpindi said. "But still we couldn't get the Shs45m for the three. Let them train for the Commonwealth and the All-Africa Games which are affordable."

NCS contribution 'small'

David Katende, assistant secretary (technical) at NCS's did not reveal how much they contributed but said they will deliver as they pledged. But Mpindi said NCS's contribution is not enough for even one athlete for 10 days in London.

Meanwhile, UPDF and Makerere University were expected to help in facilitating their athletes. But Mpindi said both institutions "regretted that they can't help us." However, when we contacted Cyriaco Kabagambe on the matter, the dean of students-Makerere University said "I'm not aware whether they wrote to us or not. I have no information about that."

A source who spoke anonymously because "I don't want to lose my job or escalate the mess," said the UPC just assumed but did not request any help from the university. "Even then, the athlete in question finished his course; he's no longer a student here." Bwaga recently finished his Bachelors in Education.