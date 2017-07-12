Uganda: New Mbarara Market to House 3,000 Traders

Mbarara — There is growing optimism among business community and residents of Mbarara Town as the construction of a Shs23 billion modern Mbarara Central Market is about to start.

This follows the relocation of more than 700 traders that have been accommodated at this market to Mbarara Independence Park where they will temporarily operate for two years as the new market gets constructed.

The market is being developed under Markets and Trade Agriculture Improvement Programme II, and funded by African Development Bank at Shs23 billion.

Mbarara Town Clerk Edward Lwanga said the four storied structure will have a solar lighting system, cold room, day care, clinic, bank, and restaurants, among others, adding that after completion, it will accommodate more than 3,000 traders compared to 700 that had previously occupied the old market.

"Besides, all vendors that have been operating there, the market is going to attract other vendors because of the size, this is a big employment opportunity for Mbarara and neigbouring areas," said Mr Lwanga.

He said construction will begin in August and that the successful bidder for this contract is yet to be announced by the ministry of Trade.

Mbarara Municipality mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi said: "This infrastructure is a big step towards the development of Mbarara Municipality besides offering quality services, it will help in job creation. As leaders we are eagerly waiting to see this project completed and we will give it the necessary support it deserves," said Mr Kakyebezi.

He said apart from the big number of traders to be accommodated, the market will boost farmers' income, on top of giving the town a new look.

The mayor assured the traders who had previously occupied this market that they will be given priority in allocations when the project is completed.

Mr Muhammad Nyombi, the chairperson Mbarara Central Market Traders Association, said they have been losing a lot of money because of the poor environment they have been operating in including not having enough parking space in and outside the market, limited space all vendors, poor sanitation and hygiene.