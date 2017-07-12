Uganda: Banks Move to Close Uganda's Housing Gap

Kampala — Uganda's housing deficit that currently stands at two million units continues to grow by 300,000 units per year, Housing Finance Bank (HFB) has said.

This, according to housing experts, means concerted efforts are needed to close the housing gap and provide reasonably priced housing solutions to the people.

A partnership between HFB and property developer Comfort Homes Uganda Limited has sprang out of this need.

The deal will enable Ugandans who cannot pay cash immediately to buy houses over at least 20 years.

"We will give long term loans because you are going to be living in this house and paying a mortgage. It means it will increase the number of affordable houses available on the market and more people will take on mortgages," HFB managing director Mathias Katamba, said last week at the company's head office in Kampala.

The bank will lend between 80 per cent and 100 per cent of the total price of the houses at a 17.5 interest rate per year.

According to the Uganda National Housing Policy, affordable housing is housing for which the associated financial costs are at a level that does not threaten other basic needs and represents a reasonable proportion of household income.

In a similar move to increase house ownership, Centenary Bank last year introduced a micro housing finamce loan as low as Shs100,000 to enable people who can save between Shs10,000 to Shs60,000 a day to construct habitable homes.

Challenges

Several factors are depriving Ugandans of low cost housing. Mr Katamba said supply is far from sufficient and is still constrained by the high cost of construction.

Last year, Knight Frank managing director Judy Rugasira pointed out that attempts have been made to provide better housing but current house prices are very high and continue to rise between 10-15 per cent per year amidst low growth in household income.

She said the struggle to resolve the current housing crisis should be a product of a shared partnership between the private sector and communities but government needs to be a key enabler by formulating policies that will salvage the situation.

"Clearly affordable housing programmes are not sustainable without the direct fiscal policy of government and if left to landlords alone, we will never have affordable housing because their end goal is to make money," Ms Rugasira said.

Long term financing

In relation to home ownership, Shelter Afrique managing director James Mugerwa said instead of finding scarce finances for mortgages, government, through adequate fiscal and legal policies should intervene in the rental market as 90 per cent of Ugandans cannot afford to buy a home.

Mr Mugerwa emphasised channelling capital from bodies such as National Social Security Fund as a means of addressing long term financing for constructing more housing units.