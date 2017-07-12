Uganda: Onyango Primed to End Football Duck

opinion

From Polly Ouma to Denis Onyango. There are several generations between the two footballers. Soon, they might finally share something in common.

Yes, both have played at the Nations Cup, Ouma reaching the final in 1978. The retired striker is also the only footballer to have won the Nile Special/Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) sports personality of the year award - in 1974.

Perhaps, Philip Omondi (RIP) would have won it had the annual awards ceremony set for this Friday at the Imperial Royale Hotel been held in 1978.

No awards were given from 1975-1982 and 1984-1986 due to the political climate in the country.

Goalkeeper Onyango, one of the three nominees for this year's award, the other being athlete David Emong and rugby's Philip Wokorach, could break that football's 43-year duck.

This is punctuated by Uganda Cranes' recognition in 1989 and 1990. Athletics and boxing have dominated the podium. Ouma remains the only individual footballer to have won it. But, if there ever is a chance for someone to end that, Onyango's 2016 achievements will be hard to beat.

Not only did he aid Uganda Cranes' return to the Nations Cup after 39 years, Onyango became the first local to win the Caf Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns.

He was instrumental to his club winning the South African league. Caf consequently named him Africa- best player (based in Africa).

"My success is an inspiration to people in different ways because they will apply it depending on what they are pursuing," Africa's best goalkeeper Onyango says.