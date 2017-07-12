Uganda: Capital Markets Experts Woo Investors

Kampala — Uganda has been advised to have employ more professionals and raise its capital market industry profile if they are to attract more investors.

This is because the key role of capital markets is to raise long-term funds for governments, banks and corporations while providing a platform for the trading of securities.

This fundraising is regulated by stock performance and bond markets within the capital market.

Speaking to Daily Monitor last week at Kampala Serena Hotel, Mr Paul Smith, the president and chief executive officer Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, a global association of 135,000 members, said as Uganda's capital market develops, there is need to have well qualified professionals working in the industry.

He was speaking after a breakfast meeting on capital market development under the topic: "Harnessing Uganda's Investment Potential: Key Ingredients for a robust and vibrant capital market.

Earlier in the open discussion, the chief executive officer of Capital Markets Authority in Uganda, Mr Keith Kalyegira said private equity can play a key role in Uganda's capital markets industry, adding that business owners need to be educated on why they need to list their businesses.

"Business owners need to understand the benefits and advantages of listing in stock exchange," he said.

Ms Eleanor Kigen, the president of CFA for East Africa, on her part, said there is need for transformation in East African capital markets such that people, both old and young, can have more investment opportunities.