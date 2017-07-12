Uganda: NOTU Wants Pensions Liberalisation Bill Recalled

Kampala — The National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU) has demanded that the Pensions Liberalisation Bill be withdrawn from Parliament saying it could be a trick to encroach on workers' savings.

Addressing journalists last week, Mr Christopher Peter Werike, the secretary general NOTU, said their investigations have revealed that there are some unscrupulous people within the ministry of Finance planning to invade workers savings disguising it as liberalising the sector yet it is well documented that all government companies which were liberalised have been destroyed.

"Where is Uganda Airlines, Uganda Posts and Telecommunications, Uganda Transport Company? All these were liberalised and destroyed," he said, adding that world over, there is evidence that liberalisation has failed to work.

According to Mr Wilson Owere, the chairman general NOTU, ministry of Finance has been trying to quietly bring the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) under its control from the ministry of Gender so that it has direct access to the workers' savings.

"You cannot say you have come to compete yet you want to take a share of the money which has already been saved. Why don't you come with your own money?" He said, explaining that the people who were behind the bill must have been bribed by the World Bank to destroy NSSF which is the only source of locally saved money. This money, he said, can be used to build infrastructure projects such as houses for the police; roads and other big projects without necessarily borrowing expensively from abroad.

"We just want the NSSF Act amended so that workers can enjoy more benefits like borrowing their savings, midterm access to their money and many others which we shall agree on," he said.