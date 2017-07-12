Uganda: Excitement As Obongi Health Centre IV Gets New Theatre

Moyo — Residents of Obongi County in Moyo District were on Monday excited following the completion of Obongi Health Centre IV theatre.

The Shs1.1b facility which was funded by World Bank and constructed by the Ministry of Health under Uganda Health System Strengthening Project (UHSSP), was handed over to the local authorities by the contractor earlier this week.

The theatre whose construction has spent one year, is expected to improve health service delivery in the district.

Ms Christine Anzoo, a resident said, the new facility will spare residents the hassle of moving more than 50km up to Moyo General Hospital to access health services.

Ms Betty Mawadri, another resident, said they hope the new facility will motivate health workers to serve them better.

Cautioned

Mr Hassan Fungaroo, the Obongi County Member of Parliament, cautioned residents against the rampant theft of solar panels, batteries and other equipment from the facility urging the security personnel to be vigilant.

"Recently, the community arrested somebody who was attempting to remove batteries from the ferry. Such acts must stop," he said.

"Concerning security, we are all responsible, don't wait for police to provide security of this facility," Mr Collins Opendi, the Moyo Resident District Commissioner said.

Mr Juma Taban, a resident said the theft of government equipment is sometimes masterminded by people within the local government system.

Attracting experts

During the hand over ceremony at the health centre premises, Mr Fungaroo urged government to devise mechanisms of attracting specialists to the facility since it is operating without an anaesthetist.

His comments were triggered by the earlier comments made by the health unit management who expressed the need to recruit specialists for the health unit. Dr Joseph Arike, the Moyo Hospital medical superintendent, said much as the facilities in health units in the district have improved greatly, they lack specialists.

"Moyo District has advertised for the position of anaesthetists and radiographer but we have failed to get them," Dr Arike said.

Mr Opendi urged employees in the area to be patriotic and serve people diligently.

"The challenge is we have sons and daughters who are doctors but they don't want to work here," Mr Opendi said.

Mr Fungaroo also called upon the government to construct a surgical ward as the local authorities plan to remodel the old one.

Ministry of Health is also constructing similar projects in Atiak Health Centre in Amuru District, and Padibe Health Centre in Lamwo District all in northern Uganda.