Uganda: Musamali Wants to Continue Career Progress With Uganda Cranes

Kampala — The love to explore new heights and dedication has earned KCCA versatile defender Paul Musamali his first senior national team call-up in his first full season as a centre-back.

"It came as a surprise to me. I knew I was on form in defence but I didn't see the summon coming soon," Musamali, who along with Timothy Awany and Denis Okot form KCCA's three-man defence, revealed.

His career has been all about trying out new positions, starting out as a striker at SC Villa back in 2012, then left winger, left-back and now a central defender.

The last time he played for a national team outfit - Under-17 in 2012 - Musamali was summoned as a striker by coach Richard Wasswa.

"Coach Micho (Sredojevic, Uganda Cranes coach) was impressed by my role in defence and that is why he called me. My first training session with the Cranes on Monday at Namboole was challenging but the many KCCA players in the team made me feel at home," he added.

Voted as the club most disciplined player last season, Musamali praises KCCA manager for engineering his transformation. "He picked me from Mbale and brought me to Villa Park as a teenager.

"He saw defensive abilities in me in training although he continued to play me as an offensive player during matches.

"When I joined Lugogo from Nairobi Stima at the start of last season, he just put me right into defensive duties and the rest is history," he told Daily Monitor.

Musamali welcomes the national team challenge and wants to cement a place in the national team; "I have faced tough clubs in the Caf tourney and I have learned a lot. I know I have to continue improving my game every day."

Musamali will be jostling for starting berths in the national team with club teammate Timothy Awany, Bernard Muwanga, Savio Kabugo and Rashid Toha when Cranes take on South Sudan in the Chan qualifying tie on Friday.