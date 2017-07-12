Uganda: Karuma Bridge Accident Victims Named, Still Missing

Victims of Karuma bridge accident are still missing, four days after a truck they were traveling in plunged into river Nile last week.

The truck reportedly lost control and plunged into the river at 8:15pm last week Friday. Search efforts by both locals and Police Marine Unit that have now entered the fourth day but have yielded no results. The victims or wreckage of the truck are still missing to date.

Aswa regional police commander Bosco Otim, said investigations have indicated that the truck that was involved in the accident, is a Tata Lorry registration number UAW 356, white in color, was transporting dry cassava from Pakwach to Hoima.

He said police met the owner of the ill-fated vehicle Salim Umar; a Soroti-based businessman who helped them to identify the persons who were aboard the truck when the tragedy occurred.

The victims include Ibrahim Abunyang, the owner of the produce that was being transported, Faruku Arafat, the driver and Karibu Saridi Baraza, the turn-boy of the ill-fated truck. They all hail from Soroti town.

He said police also interacted with the relatives of the victims who have all camped at Karuma trading center, a few meters away from the bridge and have confirmed their identities.

Otim explained that the search for the victims and the wreckage of the truck have been hampered by the fast-flowing water and the rise of the water levels as a result of the daily rains.

He explained that throughout Monday, the team continued in vain at the bank of the river moving 17 kilometers into the direction of the river flow towards Chobe Lodge in anticipation of finding the victims or the wreckage of the truck.