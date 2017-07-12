Namibia Sport Commission chief administrator Simataa Freddy Mwiya on Monday implored athletes to put their best foot forward for the country in the face of trying economic times that inhibit optimum preparations for international competition.

Mwiya made the rallying cry when awarding national colours to the u18 national schools rugby team that will compete at the upcoming annual Craven Week tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa and the Namibian swimming team destined for the World Championships in Hungary from 19-29 July.

"Recognition is not only about money. Sometimes it's about being recognised as someone who is doing something for their country," said Mwiya during the capping ceremony at the NSC headquarters.

"When you are out there, you are representing not only yourself but those closest to you and the entire nation at large. These colours mean you are an ambassador of Namibia and must always do your level best to represent Namibia with pride whether during competition or outside the arena," Mwiya said.

"We've realised that many people do not realise the value of the national colours; they think it's just putting on a tracksuit with the colours of the nation.

"Not everybody gets national colours. It's about five per cent that get them in the entire country. It's an honour [to get colours]," he continued.

The swimming team consists of Ronan Wantenaar, Alexander Skinner, Jörn Diekmann, Kiah Borg, Phillip Seidler and coach Janis Stergiadis.

In the rugby team for the highly anticipated schools rugby event, the Craven Week, will kick-off at St Stithians College from 17 to 22 July are: Chris Swanepoel, Louw Steenkamp, Gerhard Opperman, Frans Oosthuizen, Pieter-Daniel Kock, Gilead Plaatjies, Realdo Rittman, Franco Opperman, Jacques Theron, Denzyl Bruwer, Elmarco Beukes, Justin Muir, Gerswin Mouton, Darryll Wellman, Delron Brandt, JC Rossouw, Wander Augustyn, Brandon Nortje, Ignacio Feris, Johanré Potgiet, Le Roux Booysen and Siegfried Potgieter. Coaches: Henry Kemp and Henjan van Heyde, and team manager Algenic de Klerk.