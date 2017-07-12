Serowe — Members of the Serowe branch of Botswana Retired Nurses Society have confirmed their continued commitment in assisting the SOS Children's Village.

During the society's donation to the Serowe SOS recently, BORNS representative Ms Lydia Mooketsi said although they were retired they found it necessary to impart their skills in the society.

They donated clothes, toiletry and snacks to children.

Ms Mooketsi said they had committed to making contribution to SOS every trimester guided by the organisation personnel to identify areas of need.

"This is only the beginning of our marriage with the centre," she said.

She said they could not fold their arms because they were trained and much fortified in nursing skills.

"Our motto, is 'I just retired, I am not tired' and therefore there is more of us, we are still capable of providing expert advice and assistance where relevant," she said.

She said it was important to take heed of the growth of children.

She added that as children grew, they were susceptible to challenges such as teenage pregnancy, use of drugs, smoking and alcohol.

"We are capable and better placed to advice and provide assistance with regard to such issues, hence the reason we are interested in this centre," she said.

She encouraged children to take their studies seriously and refrain from bad habits which might deter them from excelling.

"Being educated is an inheritance which no-one can take away from you," she said.

Serowe SOS education coordinator, Mr Bikie Morebodi commended BORNS for their contribution towards the children's welfare.

He expressed delight, for having parents from BORNS, and indicated that it was crucial for children to be visited from time to time as they also needed attention and sense of belonging.

"It takes a village to raise a child, therefore I kindly ask each one of you, on your own to visit our centre, to check on them," he said.

The Serowe centre started its operations in 2009 and provides psychosocial support and educational opportunities.

"We have families in this village. Some of these families live in houses that are integrated in the community. Here, the children grow up in families together with siblings, under the care and the support of SOS social workers," he said.

Mr Morebodi said the development plan was made for each child ensuring that they received education or vocational training.

"As the children grow older, we continually provide opportunity for their growth so that they can be able to reach their goals, to the time when they go to University, up to the point where they find work," he said.

Meanwhile, Kgosi Domkrag Kewagamang of Sebabi Ward, commended the society for the great initiative and the spirit of compassion.

He said, although retired nurses had their challenges, it was astonishing that they were able to assist the needy.

"Indeed you have accomplished the government's call to being a compassionate and caring nation," he said.

