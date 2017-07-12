Tanzania: Strike a Balance in the Medicines Supply Chain

opinion

The government's decision to skip middlemen in the procurement of drugs has, expectedly, sparked a backlash from suppliers. But for the majority, it comes as welcome news if, as the Health minister promised, it drastically reduces the prices of medicine.

Middlemen, the minister suggested, were to blame for the high costs of drugs and unreliable supplies. This caused perennial shortages at hospitals.

However, suppliers refute the claims, and instead accuse the Medical Stores Department - the government agency that procures and distributes drugs and medical equipment - of not settling its bills in time, making it difficult for them to survive.

They also want the government to reconsider its decision and think about the job losses and cuts in revenue from the taxes that they pay. The third red flag they have raised is, of course, financial.

Will the government be able to pay manufacturers cash upfront or the 80 per cent down payment that is normally demanded? Both sides have compelling arguments.

The government's primary duty is to ensure that the public has access to affordable healthcare. Reducing costs by cutting out agents is one of the ways of addressing the pricing system to benefit the majority.

Nevertheless, this hurts suppliers - most of whose main business comes from government. This explains their outcry. It appears though that there is a third element - "tenderpreneurs", individuals in and or with connections within government who clandestinely get tenders for the supply of drugs.

They are blamed for a distorted pricing system. Some suppliers want the government to identify these instead of "punishing" genuine businesspeople. This will save jobs and keep revenue flowing to the Treasury.

It's a point worth noting for the government. In the end, what is important is to have a lasting solution that strikes a balance between affordable healthcare and supporting private sector players.

More efforts needed to save wildlife heritage

National parks have been the major source of Tanzania's revenue for decades. However, tourism seemingly faces a bleak future as an upsurge of poaching drives some species to the brink of extinction.

Recently, Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) disclosed that elephants, rhinos and wild dogs could disappear from our parks in as little as a decade. It is really a cause for concern.

Tanapa acting director general Mtango Mhahiko has warned against the current poaching trend and called for apt measures that would help to stamp out the grisly business. The loss of such animals will be a massive blow to the country. Tanzania will certainly be deprived of its natural heritage besides losing revenue from tourism.

It is estimated that 80 per cent of the tourists who flock to the country annually are attracted by its rich wildlife heritage.

The government has done a laudable job in recent years to stop poaching, but it is not time to relax. We must save our precious wildlife at any cost. Poachers live in our communities.

The government, through its agencies, should bring in village leaders to discuss how to apprehend the perpetrators of poaching within their communities. Yes, the budget is limited, but authorities must to find ways of motivating informers.