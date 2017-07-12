Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti hopes to have free agents Hendrick Somaeb and Petrus Shitembi available for selection ahead of Sunday's Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The pair, who turned out for Jomo Cosmos and Stellenbosch in South Africa's second-tier league up to the end of last season, respectively, are part of the squad preparing for the crunch encounter while their paperwork is being finalised.

Additionally, Mannetti can bank on the availability of Absalom Iimbondi and Roger Katjiteo, who returned from spells in the Botswana Premier League.

However, midfield fulcrum Wangu Gome Batista will miss the match after being released from the training camp due to personal reasons.

"Absalom and Roger were on loan to clubs in Botswana. Somaeb was released by Jomo Cosmos, and Petrus was also on a short loan at Stellenbosch FC. We now have to wait for the administrative process to take place ahead of the announcement of the match-day 18 towards the end of the week.

"These players can boost the local-based guys with their experience," said Mannetti, whose first eleven will see many of those who were on the fringes during the Cosafa Cup tournament handed starts.

Goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua, who was an unused back-up in South Africa, is likely to get the nod ahead of Edward Maova and Charles Uirab.

Riaan Hanamub, who impressed at left-back during the Cosafa tourney, together with Larry Horaeb, Ferdinand Karongee and Tiberius Lombard should form the barrier in front of Kazapua.

In midfield, captain Ronald Ketjijere and Shitembi are expected to be joined by Iimbondi, Oswaldo Xamseb and Dynamo Fredericks, with the versatile Somaeb, Katjiteo and the erratic Itamunua Keimune fighting for a starting berth upfront.

The Chan is a competition organised by the Confederation of African Football to give home-based players in each country a chance to compete at international level, as they are often overlooked in favour of their compatriots who play abroad for professional clubs.

The winner of the Brave Warriors versus Zimbabwe clash will face either Lesotho or Comoros on the road to Kenya 2018.

The fifth edition of the Chan tournament will be held in Kenya between 11 January and 2 February 2018.

Sunday's match kicks off at 15h00, and tickets will be available for N$30 on Computicket from Wednesday.

The Brave Warriors in camp are:

Goalkeepers - Lloyd Kazapua, Edward Maova and Charles Uirab;

Defenders - Tiberius Lombard, Charles Hambira, Romario Ndjavera, Ferdinand Karongee, Riaan Hanamub, Larry Horaeb, Edmund Kambanda;

Midfielders - Ronald Ketjijere (captain), Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Oswaldo Xamseb, Benyamin Nenkavu, Petrus Shitembi, Absalom Iimbondi;

Strikers - Itamunua Keimuine, Hendrick Somaeb, Roger Katjiteo, Mapenzi Muwanei and Muna Katupose.