Tanzania: Swahili Day Debate a New Look to Bongo Films

Zanzibar — The debate of how relevant Bongo movies are is one that has been raging for a while. To offer credit to that, there are very few actors at the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF). However even with no such show, organisers of ZIFF say this year's Swahili Day is a face saving act for Bongo movies in general.

Speaking to The Citizen festival Director Daniel Nyalusi said the films that they have chosen showcase that there is something positive that can come out of Bongo films.

"Apart from the opening film T-Junction, there are other films that highlight how some producers have managed to take the game to the next level," said Mr Nyalusi.

The festival this year features films that have gone on the big screen such as the much acclaimed Kiumeni which premiered earlier in the year. Others are Gate Keeper, Genge,Home Coming, Hofu, Tunu and T-Junction which all are to be showcases on Swahili Day. A day dedicated to locally produced films.

All these films according to Mr Nyalusi have one thing in common, that they do not feature the so called 'stars of Bongo movies'. According to him it is time for local actors to correct what seems to be an ailing industry through training.

"Talent alone won't take an actor anywhere, you need to seek training to up your skills, seek collaborations with people from elsewhere and that is what successful artists do," he said.

He added: "I am sometimes disappointed by what I get from our actors who think things will just fall in place even without hard work."

According to a source from within the festival this year the organisers have only invited filmmakers who submitted their films to the festival.

"In the past when actors came here and spent most of their time at the beach instead of attending the workshops that is meant to hone their skills," said the source.