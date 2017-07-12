Namibia: Para-Athletes Off to World Champs

Namibia's para-athletics team left for London on Tuesday to compete in the IPC World Championships which takes place from Friday, 14 July to Sunday, 23 July.

The team of four athletes and two guides, which includes Paralympic gold medalist Ananias Shikongo and silver medalist Johannes Nambala, nearly could not go due to a lack of funds, but a last minute sponsorship by the FNB Namibia saved the day.

Revonia Kahivere of the FNB Namibia Foundation Trust announced a sponsorship of N$220 000 for the athletes to participate at this year's World Championships and added that they hoped to continue with their sponsorship next year.

"We are honoured to support these world class athletes. We will sign a sponsorship agreement with the Namibia Paralympic Committee and it is our wish to continue with this sponsorship in future," she said.

"We have seen how these athletes have inspired the nation and we look forward to welcoming them home with more medals," she added.

The team consists of Shikongo, Nambala, Lahja Ishitile and Eino Mushila, as well as guides Even Tjiviju and Sydney Kamuaruuma.

Namibia's first Paralympic gold medalist, Johanna Benson was also selected after meeting the qualifying times, but had to withdraw due to injury.

Shikongo is the reigning Paralympic T11 200m champion after winning gold in Rio last year, while he also won two bronze medals in the 100m and 400m. Nambala won two silver medals in the T13 100m and 400m - the latter in which he broke the world record, but had to settle for second place behind Mohamed Amguoun of Morocco.

The 19-year-old Ishitile also competed at the Rio Paralympic Games, although she didn't win any medals, while the 22-year-old Eino Mushila will be going to his first World Championships.

Team coach Michael Hamukwaya said the team was fit and raring to go.

"We have a Paralympic and African champions in our team, but they are not showing any signs of slowing down and want to do even better," he said.

He also thanked the Ministry of Sport who had availed a Cuban athletics coach who has been training the athletes.

Jo-ann Manual of the Ministry of Sport thanked FNB Namibia for their support and called on more disabled people to take up athletics.

"I call on our community members - whoever has a disabled child, please bring them to us so that we can grow the sport. We will hold our national championships in August so it will be good to have some new athletes there," she said.

The chief administrator of the Namibia Sport Commission, Freddy Mwiya thanked FNB, saying that they needed more support from the corporate world.

"We are looking at ways to commercialise sport over the next five years, because we need to look at sport as a business now," he said.