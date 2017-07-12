Tanzania: TICTS, Ecobank Sign Cargo Payment Deal

Dar es Salaam — It is reported that Ecobank has signed an agreement with Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (TICTS) to facilitate cargo payment by users of Dar es Salaam Port.

Speaking during the signing of the agreement, the Acting Ecobank Director, Mr Raphael Benedict said the move would lessen the time of obtaining a permit as there would be no inconveniences.

In the new service, a TICTS customer will be able to pay for his cargo or containers while outside the country through Ecobank's over 36 branches around the world.

"We have looked at the challenges facing our clients and we have come up with a solution to creating a system of enabling the clients to make their payments in the easiest way," said Mr Benedict.

For his part, the TICTS Director in the country, Mr Jered Zerbe, said the service was very important because it would help reduce costs of transferring cash and improve business climate.

The TICTS Director also explained that the new service would increase efficiency in import duty payment.